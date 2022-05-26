A fifer after four years for Shakib

Shakib Al Hasan had recovered from Covid-19 just a day before the Test series against Sri Lanka began but he showed absolutely no signs of rustiness. He didn't score too many with the bat but weaved magic with the ball. In the first Test, he picked up four wickets - three in the first innings and one in the second - and maintained a very low economy rate. He was the one who created a lot of pressure by drying up runs on a belter of a wicket in Chattogram.

But the all-rounder seems to have rediscovered himself in the ongoing Dhaka Test. He was crafty on day three, picking up three crucial wickets including the one of Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne which involved an excellent set-up.

The hosts were down and out on day four after two wicketless sessions. Ebadot Hossain broke an important stand between Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal. Niroshan Dickwella walked out to bat and the plan was to score quick runs.

Shakib's set-up to dismiss Dickwella was excellent as well. Dickwella was beaten in the air as he came down the track and the ball went past slips. In the next over, he swept Shakib for four and a couple of balls later advanced down the wicket. Shakib anticipated that he would come down the wicket again and pushed the ball well outside off. Dickwella did exactly that and was not in a position to play that and the ball took the under edge as he tried to reach for it.

It was his fourth wicket in the innings. He got Praveen Jayawickrama in the next over to complete his five-for. It was his 19th five-wicket haul in Tests and his first in nearly four years.

Sri Lanka were all-out for 506, leading by 141 runs.