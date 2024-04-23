No Shakib and Mustafizur in squad for preparation camp ahead of Zimbabwe T20Is

TBS Report
23 April, 2024, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2024, 05:28 pm

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced a 17-man squad for a preparation camp ahead of the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe.

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and seamer Mustafizur Rahman have not been included in the squad for the camp. Mustafizur will miss the camp because of his Indian Premier League (IPL) gig. He will return to the country after Chennai Super Kings' match against Punjab Kings on 1 May.

On the other hand, Shakib, who last played a T20I almost a year ago, returned to the team for the second Test against Bangladesh recently. 

Openers Mohammad Naim and Anamul Haque Bijoy and left-arm spinner Taijul Islam, who were part of the T20I squad for the Sri Lanka series, have been left out.

Left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam, all-rounders Afif Hossain and Mohammad Saifuddin have returned to the set-up. Saifuddin last played for Bangladesh in October 2022.

Top-order batter Parvez Hossain Emon, the highest run-getter in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DPL), has been called up. 

The T20I series against Zimbabwe will begin on 3 May.

Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanvir Islam, Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Saifuddin. 

