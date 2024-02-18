Chattogram Range DIG Gold Cup Kabaddi Tournament kicks off

Sports

TBS Report
18 February, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 18 February, 2024, 08:44 pm

Related News

Chattogram Range DIG Gold Cup Kabaddi Tournament kicks off

TBS Report
18 February, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 18 February, 2024, 08:44 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The 'Chattogram Range DIG Gold Cup Kabaddi Tournament' kicked off at the BKSP Chattogram Regional Training Center on Sunday (18 February). 

KSRM, a prominent steel industry company, lent its support to this initiative taken by the police.

The tournament was inaugurated on Sunday afternoon by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Noor-E-Alam Mina, with KSRM Deputy Managing Director Shahriar Jahan gracing the event as the guest of honour.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Addressing the attendees at the opening ceremony, Noor-E-Alam Mina highlighted the significance of kabaddi as a traditional village sport of Bengal. He lamented the dwindling popularity of this national game due to insufficient attention and expressed the police force's commitment to reviving its practice. 

He expressed gratitude to BKSP for their support and acknowledged KSRM for their financial backing, emphasising the importance of sponsorship in preserving kabaddi's heritage.

Shahriar Jahan, in his speech as the guest of honour, expressed KSRM's long standing friendship with the district police and their eagerness to support such meaningful events like the Kabaddi tournament.

The opening ceremony, presided over by Additional DIG of Police Chattogram Range Prabir Kumar Roy, was attended by KSRM Media and Public Relations Adviser Mizanul Islam, Deputy Manager Moniruzzaman Riyad and senior officials of the district police.

A total of 12 teams are participating in the Kabaddi tournament, competing in four groups over the course of three days.

Kabaddi / Chattogram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With dihedral butterfly doors and aggressive curves, the i8 still looks more futuristic than any modern BMW in Dhaka’s roads today. Photo: Arfin Kazi

BMW i8: How a ‘Future Car’ stood the test of time

11h | Wheels
According to reports, although several companies in the country manufacture tyres, about 90% of the annual market demand for more than 25 lakh tyres is met by imports. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Bangladesh is now making cars. What about car tyres?

14h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Local goes global

1d | Mode
The Metro Rail passing through Mirpur has made the commute a breath of fresh air for many. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

Rise of Mirpur

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How microgreens are in the human diet.

How microgreens are in the human diet.

2h | Videos
How Real Madrid calculating to sign Mbappe

How Real Madrid calculating to sign Mbappe

1h | Videos
Chattogram port launches two scanners for export containers

Chattogram port launches two scanners for export containers

4h | Videos
Gulf countries announce plans for a Schengen-like visa

Gulf countries announce plans for a Schengen-like visa

4h | Videos