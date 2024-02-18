Chattogram Range DIG Gold Cup Kabaddi Tournament kicks off

The 'Chattogram Range DIG Gold Cup Kabaddi Tournament' kicked off at the BKSP Chattogram Regional Training Center on Sunday (18 February).

KSRM, a prominent steel industry company, lent its support to this initiative taken by the police.

The tournament was inaugurated on Sunday afternoon by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Noor-E-Alam Mina, with KSRM Deputy Managing Director Shahriar Jahan gracing the event as the guest of honour.

Addressing the attendees at the opening ceremony, Noor-E-Alam Mina highlighted the significance of kabaddi as a traditional village sport of Bengal. He lamented the dwindling popularity of this national game due to insufficient attention and expressed the police force's commitment to reviving its practice.

He expressed gratitude to BKSP for their support and acknowledged KSRM for their financial backing, emphasising the importance of sponsorship in preserving kabaddi's heritage.

Shahriar Jahan, in his speech as the guest of honour, expressed KSRM's long standing friendship with the district police and their eagerness to support such meaningful events like the Kabaddi tournament.

The opening ceremony, presided over by Additional DIG of Police Chattogram Range Prabir Kumar Roy, was attended by KSRM Media and Public Relations Adviser Mizanul Islam, Deputy Manager Moniruzzaman Riyad and senior officials of the district police.

A total of 12 teams are participating in the Kabaddi tournament, competing in four groups over the course of three days.