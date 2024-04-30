NOAB, Sampadak Parishad demand unobstructed access of journos to Bangladesh Bank

The Newspaper Owners' Association of Bangladesh (NOAB) and the Sampadak Parishad today (April 30) demanded free access of journalists to the Bangladesh Bank in a joint statement.

"We consider this unwritten ban on journalists' access to the central bank to be against independent journalism, democracy and fundamental and constitutional rights," reads the statement.

Journalists have been restricted from entering the Bangladesh Bank since the last one month.

The central bank has stopped issuing temporary passes to journalists due to the unwritten ban from the top authorities.

Journalists associated with preparing economic reports have protested, but the matter has not been resolved so far.

On 25 April, Mezbaul Haque, the Bangladesh Bank spokesperson, said journalists would only be able to visit the spokesperson of the bank at its building using a specific permit issued by the bank.

"Journalists will also be able to visit other officials of the bank if the officials issue them a permit. Journalists will no longer be able to freely enter any department of the central bank as before," he added.

This speech of the central bank spokesperson expresses a silent ban on journalists, the joint statement issued today said.

"This decision of Bangladesh Bank is tantamount to taking away the freedom of the media. As a result of this ban, people will be deprived of the right to know the real state of the bank and financial sectors, as well as the country's economy.

"On the other hand, it will increase the public's distrust of the sector. At the same time it will further encourage irregularities and corruption in the banking and financial sector."

The central bank is one of the most important institutions of any country's economy and people's trust. Ensuring free flow of information is necessary to build a long-term sustainable banking sector and strengthen public confidence in the sector", said the NOAB and Sampadak Parishad.

"For the last 53 years after independence, journalists have played a role in ensuring accountability in the banking and financial sector of the country, as well as meeting the public's need for information through independent access to the central bank and gathering information. In this situation, the Sampadak Parishad and the NOAB are demanding to ensure the unhindered entry of journalists as soon as possible," reads the statement.

Previously, the Capital Market Journalists' Forum (CMJF), Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) and Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) strongly condemned and protested the Bangladesh Bank's decision to restrict access of journalists to its premises.