Lady Gaga in early talks to play Harley Quinn in Joker 2

Lady Gaga is in early negotiations to join 'Joker: Folie à Deux' as Harley Quinn. Fans speculated that Harley Quinn would appear in the movie after director Todd Phillips posted the cover of the screenplay on his Instagram on 7 June.

It is also revealed that 'Joker 2' will be a musical. The title of the film Folie à Deux refers to a shared delusional disorder. All other details about the film, however, still remain under wraps and it is unclear whether Gaga will also contribute any music to the project.