Lady Gaga stuns as Harley Quinn in first look from Joker: Folie À Deux

Splash

Hindustan Times
16 February, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2023, 02:21 pm

Related News

Lady Gaga stuns as Harley Quinn in first look from Joker: Folie À Deux

Hindustan Times
16 February, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2023, 02:21 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Ever since it was announced that Lady Gaga would play Harley Quinn alongside Joaquin Phoenix's Joker in the sequel to 2019's Joker, anticipation was high.

Director Todd Philips took to Instagram to share the first look of the film inspired by the comic book characters, which features both Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix as Harley Quin and Joker respectively. 

Todd captioned it, 'Happy Valentine's Day.'

Lady Gaga also shared the same picture on her Instagram and captioned it: 'Folie à Deux,'  which also serves as the title of the highly anticipated film. 

The still shows Gaga's Harley Quinn holding the face of Joaquin Phoenix's Joker in her hands in an expression of shock, whereas the Joker gives a knowing smile.

The original 2019 won several awards, including the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival and was nominated for 11 Academy Awards, winning two. 

Joaquin Phoenix received his first Oscar for Best Actor whereas Hildur Guðnadóttir won for Best Original Score. Following the success, a sequel was announced. Filming officially began in December 2022, according to reports. 

In the sequel, Lady Gaga is reportedly playing a similar version of the DC Comics character Harley Quinn, who is a psychiatrist who finds herself smitten with the Joker before adapting to his shocking ways. 

Lagy Gaga / DC Universe / Joker / Harley Quinn / Joaquin Phoenix

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ruddy Shelduck. Photo: Muntasir Akash

Wooded savannah on the Ganges sandbars: A hidden wildlife paradise

4h | Earth
The government has reasoned that the average superstore customer is comparatively more solvent than those at grocery shops and the VAT imposed should not be an issue. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Why are we paying taxes twice when we shop at supershops?

6h | Panorama
It is not hard to make money in the market what is hard is the temptation to throw money away. Photo: reuters

Good financial advice hasn't changed in 300 years

2d | Panorama
Thanks to the extensive media coverage of the Covid-19 situation the contribution of researchers to combat the pandmic has been recognised and acknowledged by their viewership. Photo: Reuters

Journalists and academics need to collaborate in a more structured way

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Traditional fish fair at Ichamati Bank of Bogra

Traditional fish fair at Ichamati Bank of Bogra

58m | TBS Stories
Why BPL's prize money is so low?

Why BPL's prize money is so low?

4h | TBS SPORTS
Know the features of Lenovo 12 generation

Know the features of Lenovo 12 generation

4h | Tech Talk
Bidyanondo’s store for plastic free St Martin

Bidyanondo’s store for plastic free St Martin

18h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits

5
Walton launches affordable e-bike
Corporates

Walton launches affordable e-bike

6
$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar
Economy

$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar