Lady Gaga stuns as Harley Quinn alongside Joaquin Phoenix's Joker in first look from Joker: Folie À Deux

Splash

Hindustan Times
15 February, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2023, 07:38 pm

Lady Gaga stars as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie À Deux. Photo: Collected
Lady Gaga stars as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie À Deux. Photo: Collected

Ever since it was announced that Lady Gaga would play Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix's Joker in the sequel to 2019's Joker, anticipation was high. Now, director Todd Philips took to Instagram to share the first look of the film inspired by the comic book characters, that features both Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix as Harley Quinn and Joker respectively. 

Todd Philips took to Instagram to share the first look of the film and captioned it, "Happy Valentine's Day." Lady Gaga also shared the same picture on her Instagram and captioned it: "Folie à Deux," which also serves as the title of the highly anticipated film. The still shows Gaga's Harley Quinn holding the face of Joaquin Phoenix's Joker in her hands in an expression of shock, whereas the Joker gives a knowing smile.

The original 2019 film, Joker was supposed to be a standalone film, but the R-rated film was critically and commercially successful, and went on to generate over a billion dollars globally. The film won several awards, including the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival and was nominated for 11 Academy Awards, winning two. Joaquin Phoenix received his first Oscar for Best Actor whereas Hildur Guðnadóttir won for Best Original Score. Following the success, a sequel was announced. Filming officially began in December 2022, according to reports. The first film followed the origin story of Joker who is famously known for being Batman's enemy. It starred Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz and Frances Conroy.

In the sequel, Lady Gaga is reportedly playing a similar version of the DC Comics character Harley Quinn, who is a psychiatrist who finds herself smitten with the Joker before adapting on his shocking ways. Actor Margot Robbie had previously portrayed Harley Quinn in the Suicide Squad films and in Birds of Prey.

