First look of 'Joker 2' unveiled along with release date

Hindustan Times
03 April, 2024, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2024, 01:24 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Warner Bros has dropped a new poster of Todd Phillips' upcoming musical psychological thriller Joker 2 aka Joker: Folie à Deux. The release date is set to be on 4 October 2024. 

The film will see Joaquin Phoenix reprise his role from the first film that was released in 2019, with popstar Lady Gaga joining the cast. The production house also announced when the long-awaited trailer would be unveiled.

The new poster shows Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck aka Joker strike a classic ballroom dancing pose with his love interest Harley Quinn, essayed by Lady Gaga. The two are dressed formally, in a black tuxedo and a white dress respectively.

The caption along with the poster on Warner Bros India's X handle revealed that the trailer of Joker 2 will be out on 9 April.

Joaquin won a Best Actor Oscar for his role as Joker aka Arthur Fleck. He is reprising his character while Lady Gaga has joined the cast in a role that's inspired by Harley Quinn.

Todd, known for movies such as the Hangover series, Due Date, and War Dogs, revitalised the classic DC Comics hero with the origin story that went on to become a blockbuster.

The original film follows the journey of Arthur Fleck, a failed clown, who decides to become a criminal. The sequel is set as a musical with popstar Lady Gaga joining the cast. The jukebox musical will boast of 15 cover songs and a budget of $200 million.

Zazie Beetz, who will also reprise her role of Sophie in Joker 2, says the tone shifting to a musical in the sequel makes perfect sense to her. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she said, "I can see Arthur, who is feeling and experiencing so much, dancing and singing about it. He's the Joker, so I think it makes sense to me."

 

 

