Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan drops 'Pathaan' release date

TBS Report
02 March, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2022, 01:22 pm

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan drops ‘Pathaan’ release date

John Abraham, Deepika Padukon and Shah Rukh Khan in &quot;Pathaan.&quot; Photo: Collected
John Abraham, Deepika Padukon and Shah Rukh Khan in "Pathaan." Photo: Collected

Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has announced the date of his highly anticipated upcoming film "Pathaan" on his verified Facebook page on Wednesday.

Starring Sharukh Khan, Deepika Padukon and John Abraham in lead, "Pathaan" will get the theatrical release on 25 January 2023.

Sharing the teaser of the star-studded film, Shah Rukh Khan captioned the post, "I know it's late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now…See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023."

The teaser teased John Abraham, Deepika Padukon and presented a quick thrilling glimpse of SRK donning a white shirt with long hair, adding to the thirst of his fans wanting to see his new avatar.

The Siddharth Anand directorial film marks Shah Rukh Khan's comeback after 2018 film Zero.  

The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.        

