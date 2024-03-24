Video of SRK smoking during IPL match goes viral; draws criticism

Bollywood superstar and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Shah Rukh Khan has once again found himself in the middle of controversy, this time over allegations of smoking within the premises of Eden Gardens stadium.

Several social media posts circulated images and videos purportedly showing SRK smoking inside the VIP box at the stadium during an IPL 2024 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday, 23 March, reports NDTV.

The viral footage sparked criticism from numerous users, who condemned Khan's alleged behaviour during the match.

This incident isn't the first time Shah Rukh Khan has been accused of smoking during an Indian Premier League (IPL) game. Back in 2012, he was caught on camera smoking at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur during an IPL match.

Following the 2012 incident, a complaint was filed against the Bollywood star by the director of a private cricket academy in Jaipur, citing public smoking regulations.

Moreover, Khan faced repercussions in 2012 when he was banned from the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai for five years after being involved in an altercation with a member of the security staff.

However, the ban was lifted three years later.

Despite these controversies, Shah Rukh Khan remains a prominent figure as a co-owner of KKR, lending his charisma and influence to the franchise since the inception of the league.

KKR, under Khan's ownership, has garnered immense popularity and is among the most revered teams in the Indian Premier League.