Video of SRK smoking during IPL match goes viral; draws criticism

Splash

TBS Report
24 March, 2024, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2024, 04:04 pm

Related News

Video of SRK smoking during IPL match goes viral; draws criticism

The viral footage sparked criticism from numerous users, who condemned Khan's alleged behaviour during the match

TBS Report
24 March, 2024, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2024, 04:04 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bollywood superstar and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Shah Rukh Khan has once again found himself in the middle of controversy, this time over allegations of smoking within the premises of Eden Gardens stadium.

Several social media posts circulated images and videos purportedly showing SRK smoking inside the VIP box at the stadium during an IPL 2024 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday, 23 March, reports NDTV.

The viral footage sparked criticism from numerous users, who condemned Khan's alleged behaviour during the match.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

This incident isn't the first time Shah Rukh Khan has been accused of smoking during an Indian Premier League (IPL) game. Back in 2012, he was caught on camera smoking at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur during an IPL match.

Following the 2012 incident, a complaint was filed against the Bollywood star by the director of a private cricket academy in Jaipur, citing public smoking regulations.

Moreover, Khan faced repercussions in 2012 when he was banned from the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai for five years after being involved in an altercation with a member of the security staff. 

However, the ban was lifted three years later.

Despite these controversies, Shah Rukh Khan remains a prominent figure as a co-owner of KKR, lending his charisma and influence to the franchise since the inception of the league.

KKR, under Khan's ownership, has garnered immense popularity and is among the most revered teams in the Indian Premier League.

Shah Rukh Khan / IPL 2024 / SRK

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

This matte black FZ-S Version 3.0 was installed with a brown leather seat cover by the owner, giving it a premium yet retro appeal. Photo: Akif Hamid

30,000km with the Yamaha FZ-S V3.0: A blend of refinement and control

5h | Wheels
Backed by a fault-tolerant power control system, Cypher has an uninterrupted power supply. Photo: Courtesy

Cypher: A significant leap in data localisation

6h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The ebb and flow of Somali pirates

1d | Panorama
Painting titled ‘Capture of the Pirate, Blackbeard, 1718’ by Jean Leon Jerome Ferris (1920). PHOTO: COLLECTED

From Blackbeard to Juqraafi: The history and art of maritime piracy

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is the war in Ukraine becoming more dire?

Is the war in Ukraine becoming more dire?

2h | Videos
Chicken Butter Masala

Chicken Butter Masala

3h | Videos
Are you ready to ride in a flying car?

Are you ready to ride in a flying car?

5h | Videos
Fair Electronics is manufacturing Hisense products in a joint venture.

Fair Electronics is manufacturing Hisense products in a joint venture.

19h | Videos