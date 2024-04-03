Kareena Kapoor’s Crew graces the theatres at Cineplex

Splash

TBS Report
03 April, 2024, 01:05 am
Last modified: 03 April, 2024, 01:12 am

Kareena Kapoor’s Crew graces the theatres at Cineplex

The new Bollywood movie 'Crew' started screening at Star Cineplex earlier this week on Monday for fans in Bangladesh. This is the first time a Hindi movie has been brought to Bangladesh through the SAFTA agreement.

'Crew' has been popular in India since it came out on 29 March, and many people in Bangladesh have been excited to see it. The movie, which features three famous actresses from different times in Bollywood - Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon, tells the story of the tough lives of flight attendants.

Star Cineplex's senior marketing officer Mesbahuddin Ahmed mentioned that they're showing 'Crew' because of high interest from local viewers. However, the movie won't be shown during the Eid festival because of certain rules.

'Crew,' produced by Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Ekta Kapoor, and directed by Rajesh Krishnan, is a comedy that also looks at the challenges facing the airline industry. This is the first movie where Tabu and Kareena Kapoor have worked together.

