Gunshots fired outside Salman Khan's Mumbai home

UNB
14 April, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 14 April, 2024, 12:54 pm

Gunshots fired outside Salman Khan's Mumbai home

At 5am today, two unidentified men on a motorbike shot five bullets into the air outside Khan's Bandra residence before fleeing the area

UNB
14 April, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 14 April, 2024, 12:54 pm
Salman Khan. Photo: Collected
Salman Khan. Photo: Collected

Gunshots were fired outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Mumbai home early this morning, according to police.

At 5am today, two unidentified men on a motorbike shot five bullets into the air outside Khan's Bandra residence before fleeing the area, reports NDTV.

A bullet also hit the first floor of Khan's residence, according to police, who added that the shooting was carried out using a foreign weapon. Mumbai Police has initiated an investigation into the incident and is attempting to locate the persons who fired the shots, it said.

Last year, India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) stated that Khan was among the top 10 targets that imprisoned gansgter Lawrence Bishnoi intended to assassinate, citing the actor's infamous 1998 black buck hunting incident, which the gangster claimed angered the Bishnoi community.

Bishnoi said that his henchman, Sampat Nehra, had surveilled Khan's Bandra apartment, laying the groundwork for a possible hit. However, Haryana Police's Special Task Force arrested Nehra, said the report.

Following another threat call on April 11, last year, Mumbai Police elevated Khan's security status to Y+. An Indian student in the United Kingdom was given a lookout circular (LOC) after allegedly sending a threatening email to Khan, added the report.

