Shah Rukh Khan recreates his signature pose with Ed Sheeran

Splash

Hindustan Times
14 March, 2024, 11:20 am
Last modified: 14 March, 2024, 11:47 am

Shah Rukh Khan recreates his signature pose with Ed Sheeran

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran took to Instagram to share a video with Shah Rukh Khan

Hindustan Times
14 March, 2024, 11:20 am
Last modified: 14 March, 2024, 11:47 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Actor Shah Rukh Khan and English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran caught up during the latter's visit to India.

Ed took to his Instagram account to share a video with Shah Rukh.

He wrote, "This is the Shape of Us. Spreading love together." In the video, Ed and Shah Rukh can be seen recreating the latter's signature post, all smiles, with their shenanigans ending in a hug and a kiss.

Ed recently also attended a party where he bumped into singer Armaan Malik. Armaan shared a video on Instagram that showed him teaching Ed some dance moves. In the video, he can be seen teaching Ed the steps to Butta Bomma from the 2020 film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Pooja Hegde reacted to the video, leaving heart, heart eyes and clap emojis.

Ed is in India to perform the final leg of his +-=/x Tour (Mathematics) at Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai on March 16. He's here as part of his Asia and Europe tour. Singer Prateek Kuhad will also perform with him.

