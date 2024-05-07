PM urges IOM to raise more funds for Rohingyas

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina urged the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) to raise more funds from newer sources to assist the Rohingyas sheltered in Bangladesh, as its Director General (DG) Amy Pope paid her a courtesy call today (7 May).

"As the fund for the assistance of Rohingyas (in Bangladesh) decreased, the IOM should find new partners to raise more funds to help the displaced Myanmar nationals," PM's Speech Writer M Nazrul Islam quoted her as telling Pope at their meeting in Gonobhaban.

At a media briefing after the meeting at PM's official residence, Nazrul Islam said the premier also asked the IOM to help relocate Rohingyas to Bhashanchar as an abode for one lakh Rohingyas has been built there with all the facilities, including education, healthcare services and employment.

Around 30-35 thousand Rohingyas have so far been relocated to the Bhashan char.

