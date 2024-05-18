Fire at Karwan Bazar doused

The fire that broke out at the generator room of La Vinci Hotel in Karwan Bazar this morning (18 May) has been doused.

On information, six firefighting units rushed to the spot and doused the blaze around 10:45am, confirmed Nazim Uddin Sarker, senior station officer of Tejgaon fire service.

The fire incident was first reported around 10:16am, said Tejgaon fire station Duty Officer Riaz.

Initially, five units, including three from the Tejgaon station, joined the operation to extinguish the flames, he said.

The fire was caused by a generator explosion.