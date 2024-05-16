Sheikh Hasina's homecoming paved way to establish Liberation War spirit: President

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today (16 May) said the homecoming of Awami League (AL) President Sheikh Hasina paved the way to establish the spirit of the Liberation War, the values of independence and democracy in the country.

"Sheikh Hasina's home return is a milestone in Bangladesh's history of democracy. Her historic homecoming paved the way to establish the spirit of Liberation War, the values of independence and democracy," he said in a message issued on the occasion of the 44th homecoming day of Sheikh Hasina.

Shahabuddin said upon returning home, Sheikh Hasina started a movement to restore the country's democracy and following it, the autocratic government collapsed through the 1990 mass movement and democracy triumphed.

He said Awami League formed the government under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina after achieving a landslide victory in the general election held on 12 June 1996.

During that time, the president said, the Chittagong Hill Tracts Peace Accord was signed to resolve the long-standing conflicts between the hill dwellers and the Bangalees, while the Ganges Water Sharing Agreement was inked between Bangladesh and India.

He said the 14-party alliance assumed power under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina through the 29 December general elections in 2008 and took various programmes for the welfare of the people, while the judgment of the Bangabandhu killing case was implemented.

Bangladesh's image was brightened in the national and international arena through the implementation of various programmes, including the establishment of democracy and human rights and development of education, health, agriculture, women's empowerment, electricity (cent percentage coverage), information technology, rural infrastructure, and foreign employment, he said.

Shahabuddin said the alliance, led by Sheikh Hasina, assumed power again through the January 5 general elections in 2014 and started trials of war criminals and executed the verdicts, and continued efforts to ensure welfare for the commoners through establishing Bangladesh's rights in the sea, and resolving long-pending land boundary disputes with India.

The 14-party alliance government led by Sheikh Hasina has created history by assuming the state power for three consecutive terms through the general elections held on 30 December 2018, and since then, it has been running the government successfully, he said.

Despite having various obstacles, the President said, Bangladesh is moving forward through the pro-people activities under the bold and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

With continued growth, per capita income is increasing while the poverty is declining, he said, adding that Padma Bridge built with own funding, Dhaka's dream 'Metrorail' and Karnaphuli Tunnel are playing a positive role in the country's economy besides reducing the suffering of the people.

Construction works of Payra Deep Seaport, Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport's Third Terminal and Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant are also progressing uninterrupted, the President said.

To turn the country into a happy and prosperous 'Sonar Bangla', she has taken far-sighted programmes like 'Vision 2041' and 'Delta Plan-2100' in line with the successful implementation of 'Vision 2021', Shahabuddin added.

"These groundbreaking programmes of Sheikh Hasina for democracy, development and people's welfare are being considered as role models throughout the world today," he said, adding Bangladesh has already elevated into a developing country from a least developed country.

On the occasion of the 'Mujib Year', he said, a huge number of landless and homeless people in the country are being provided with housing, which has created a new trend in the concept of poverty alleviation for the destitute people all over the world.

The community clinic started by Sheikh Hasina is now globally known as 'Sheikh Hasina Initiative', the head of the state added.

Despite the negative impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing wars on the world economy, he said, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's timely and courageous actions have enabled the government to sustain economic growth.

The country's economy has turned around due to the government's various socio-economic and investment-oriented projects, programs and activities, he added.

If this progress of sustainable development continues, Bangladesh will stand with the head high in the world as a developed and prosperous country by 2041, In Sha Allah, the president said optimistically.

"On the occasion of Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina's Homecoming Day, I wish good health, longevity, happiness, prosperity and well-being for herself and all her family members along with the continued success of the government," he added.

On 17 May 1981, Sheikh Hasina returned to the country after a long exile.

A large number of people had gathered outside the Kurmitola Airport in Dhaka to receive Sheikh Hasina upon her arrival in the country.

They had come from every corner of the country and the whole thoroughfare from the Farmgate point to Kurmitola in the city was full of a jubilant crowd.

"I have come to stay beside the people of Bangladesh. I have taken part in the struggle for freedom. I have not come to be the leader of the Awami League. I want to stay beside you as your sister, as your daughter, and as a worker of Awami League, who believes in the ideals of Bangabandhu," she told a huge mass gathering at Manik Mia Avenue on the day.

Earlier, Awami League in its February 14-16 council meeting in 1981 elected Sheikh Hasina as the president of the party.