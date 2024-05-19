Another Bangladeshi on top of Everest

Videos

19 May, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2024, 04:58 pm

Another Bangladeshi on top of Everest

19 May, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2024, 04:58 pm

After almost 11 years, the flag of Bangladesh flew again on the top of Everest. This time Babar Ali of Chittagong has conquered the world's highest peak Everest as the fifth Bangladeshi.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

TBS Today

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

With the WxB package, the Axio gets projection HID headlights, sleek DRLs, sportier bumper grill, alloy rims and blacked-out LED tail lights. PHOTO: Md Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Toyota Axio WxB: Looking inside the highest-spec variant of the Axio in the market

6h | Wheels
Ciku Kimeria. Sketch: TBS

How are museums still justifying keeping stolen artefacts?

7h | Panorama
Every Saturday, around 30 participants meet at Panaderia restaurant for what they call “open sessions” to indulge in all things tabletop games. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Exploring the world of Bangladesh’s tabletop game enthusiasts

7h | Panorama
Photo: Ethnic and Pret

Bending the rules with female panjabi

2d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Another Bangladeshi on top of Everest

Another Bangladeshi on top of Everest

1h | Videos
How is the space station in its orbit?

How is the space station in its orbit?

4h | Videos
Maize production in Bangladesh rises sharply in last decade

Maize production in Bangladesh rises sharply in last decade

5h | Videos
All big brands can lose the automobile market

All big brands can lose the automobile market

7h | Videos