Russia and China no longer have a partnership of equals
Putin is a key partner to Chinese President Xi Jinping in seeking a new world order in which the United States will not have a foothold.
Putin is a key partner to Chinese President Xi Jinping in seeking a new world order in which the United States will not have a foothold.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.