Bangladeshi, Indian and Pakistani students 'under attack' in Kyrgyzstan

The violence erupted after videos of a fight between local students and medical students from Egypt on 13 May were shared online. Photo: Collected

Bangladeshi, Indian and Pakistani students have reportedly come under attack by local mobs in Kyrgyzstan.

"We are here, five Bangladeshi girls. We are inside our apartment right now. Some people are gathering in front of our apartment. Please help us," Samia Kabir, one of the Bangladeshi students at International School of Medicine, Kyrgyzstan, said this evening.

"We have been asked by the authorities to stay inside. We hear some noises from other apartments nearby…some Pakistanis are likely to be there," Samia added.

Kyrgyzstan's capital, Bishkek, has been on the boil over the last couple of days, with violent mobs targeting hostels housing students from Pakistan, India and Bangladesh. A number of Bangladeshi students reached out to UNB to get their plea for help circulated.

"Our mission in Uzbekistan is looking into the matter. So far, we have not received any reports of injuries from any Bangladeshis. We are in touch with our Mission. We will share a complete report soon," a senior official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka said.

According to local media, tensions rose when footage of a brawl between Kyrgyz and international students, specifically Pakistanis and Egyptians, went viral on social media. Locals saw the incident, which happened on 13 May, as a clear breach of the hospitality shown to international students, reports NDTV.

Several Kyrgyz troops rushed to the streets on Friday night. Locals have accused officials of "lenient treatment" of the foreigners engaged in the altercation. Police, however, have stated that they apprehended three teenagers as soon as they received complaints of the 13 May brawl.

Meanwhile, India on Saturday also said they are in touch with their students.

"The situation is presently calm, but students are advised to stay indoors for the moment and get in touch with the Embassy in case of any issue," said the Indian Mission in Kyrgyzstan.