Bangladesh observes Sheikh Hasina’s 44th homecoming day

Today marks the 44th anniversary of the homecoming of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also the President of the Awami League. This significant day commemorates her return to Bangladesh after years of exile.

On 17 May, 1981, Sheikh Hasina landed at Kurmitola Airport in Dhaka from New Delhi via Kolkata on an Indian Airlines flight at 4:30 pm. Her return followed the tragic assassination of her father, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and most of her family on 15 August, 1975. Sheikh Hasina and her sister, Sheikh Rehana, survived the massacre as they were abroad at the time.

In February 1981, during the Awami League's national council session, Sheikh Hasina was elected as the party's President in her absence. Her return to the country was met with an overwhelming welcome, as throngs of supporters gathered from across the nation, filling the roads from Farmgate to Kurmitola with jubilant crowds.

Addressing approximately 1.5 million people upon her arrival, Sheikh Hasina expressed her dedication to the nation's struggle for freedom, stating, "I have returned to the country not to become a leader of the Awami League, but to participate in the struggle for freedom by standing beside the people. I wish to serve as your sister, your daughter, and as a devoted worker of the Awami League, upholding the ideals of Bangabandhu."

The ruling Awami League has organised extensive programs to commemorate the 44th homecoming day of Sheikh Hasina. Party leaders will greet the Prime Minister at her Ganabhaban residence at 9 am on Friday (17 May).

A discussion session is scheduled for 3:30 pm at Dhaka District AL Bhaban in Tejgaon, chaired by AL Presidium Member Engineer Mosharraf Hossain, with national leaders and intellectuals expected to speak.

Special prayers and doa will be offered at numerous religious sites, including mosques, temples, churches, and pagodas. Baitul Mukarram National Mosque will host a doa session after Jummah prayers. The Christian community will hold prayers at Mirpur Baptist Church at 9 am, the Buddhist community at the International Buddhist Monastery in Merul Badda at 10 am, and the Hindu community at Dhakeshwari National Temple at 11:30 am.

The AL's relief and social welfare subcommittee has planned to distribute food to orphans at various locations, including Tejgaon's Rahmate Alam Islam Mission orphanage. Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader and Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal will attend the program.

On 17 May, food distributions will take place at Azimpur Salimullah Muslim Orphanage, Salimullah Road's Orphanage in Mohammadpur, Sobhanbag Masjid Orphanage, and Badda Beraid Rahim Ullah Orphanage. Similar distributions will occur at orphanages near Hazrat Shahjalal (R) Mazar in Sylhet, Hazrat Shah Amanat (R), and Garib Ullah Shah (R) in Chattogram.

Members of the subcommittee will also distribute food to orphans in various districts nationwide. On 18 May, Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud will distribute food to the inmates of Chattogram's Kadam Mobarak Orphanage.