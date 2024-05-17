32 Rohingyas detained for holding seminar without permission in Cox's Bazar

Police have detained 32 Rohingyas for holding a seminar in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya without permission from the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) or the local administration.

"Acting on a tip-off, we have conducted a raid at Global Training Center located in a multi-story building adjacent to Adalat Para in Ukhiya's Rajapalong union today (17 May) noon," Ukhiya Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Shamim Hossain told The Business Standard.

"The Rohingyas had been holding a training and seminar since morning in a room of the building. The event was organised through video conferencing. However, they did not have any permission from the RRRC or the local administration.

"As a result, we have detained 32 Rohingyas from the seminar and seized two laptops, one projector, 32 mobile phones and various documents of the organisation," the OC added.

The OC further said the detainees have been brought to Ukhiya Police Station for interrogation and further investigation is being carried out into the reason for holding the seminar.