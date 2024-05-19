Jhenaidah-4 MP goes missing in India, daughter seeks help from DB

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 May, 2024, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2024, 09:00 pm

Related News

Jhenaidah-4 MP goes missing in India, daughter seeks help from DB

“The last known location of his Indian mobile phone number was traced in Muzaffarpur area in the Bihar state,” said DB chief Harun. 

TBS Report
19 May, 2024, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2024, 09:00 pm
Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar. File Photo: Facebook
Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar. File Photo: Facebook

Anwarul Azim Anar, member of parliament (MP) for the Jhenaidah-4 constituency, has gone missing after going to India for medical purposes on 11 May, according to his family members.

Speaking at a press briefing this evening (19 May) at the head office of the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, Azim's daughter, Mumtarin Ferdous Doreen told reporters that she has sought the help of the DB police to track the location of her father.

Doreen said she met with the DB chief and Additional Police Commissioner Harun-or-Rashid in this regard.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Last known location Muzaffarpur

Meanwhile, the DB police said they are working with Indian police to find MP Azim.

"The last known location of his Indian mobile phone number was traced in Muzaffarpur area in the Bihar state," said DB chief Harun. 

According to the additional police commissioner, MP Azim entered India through the Darshana-Gede border on 12 May. There he stayed at the house of a man named Gopal. The next day, he left the house after breakfast. He was supposed to return to the house by evening. But he didn't.

"Multiple texts were sent from the WhatsApp account of the MP's location and the people he is supposed to meet in India, but his family members do not believe the texts were sent by him," said Harun. 

The DB chief also said they have contacted the Indian Special Task Force over the disappearance of Azim. They are working together on the issue.

He noted that on 16 May morning, a phone call was made from the MPs two mobile phone numbers to the DB chief and Jhenaidah District Awami League General Secretary Saidul Karim Mintu's phones. But none of them were able to receive the calls.

Went to India for hearing problems

Meanwhile, speaking at the press conference, Doreen said, "We have been unable to reach my father over the phone for the last three days. Sometimes the phone is switched on and other times it remains switched off. I have talked to Harun [DB chief] uncle about this. He promised that he would look into the matter. Hence, I visited him today," said Doreen.

She stated, "I'm also planning to go to India soon."

Replying to a query whether MP Azim regularly visits India for medical purposes, Doreen said her father has a major ear-related problem. 

"Usually, one of his ears remains blocked. He often visits India for treatment."

Replying to a query whether she suspects that her father has been kidnapped, Doreen said they are not yet considering such possibilities. 

According to Doreen, MP Azim did not have any trade-related works in India as well.

Doreen said apart from the DB, she has already contacted the Prime Minister's Office in this regard. 

"The premier is looking into the matter. She has assured us. My father is a three-times elected MP. There's no doubt that the premier likes him."

Top News

Jhenaidah-4 MP / Bangladesh / Missing in India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With the WxB package, the Axio gets projection HID headlights, sleek DRLs, sportier bumper grill, alloy rims and blacked-out LED tail lights. PHOTO: Md Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Toyota Axio WxB: Looking inside the highest-spec variant of the Axio in the market

9h | Wheels
Ciku Kimeria. Sketch: TBS

How are museums still justifying keeping stolen artefacts?

10h | Panorama
Every Saturday, around 30 participants meet at Panaderia restaurant for what they call “open sessions” to indulge in all things tabletop games. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Exploring the world of Bangladesh’s tabletop game enthusiasts

10h | Panorama
Photo: Ethnic and Pret

Bending the rules with female panjabi

2d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Battery-run rickshaw pullers demonstrate in the capitals Mirpur-10 area in protest of police seizing their vehicles

Battery-run rickshaw pullers demonstrate in the capitals Mirpur-10 area in protest of police seizing their vehicles

1h | Videos
Russia and China no longer have a partnership of equals

Russia and China no longer have a partnership of equals

2h | Videos
Another Bangladeshi on top of Everest

Another Bangladeshi on top of Everest

4h | Videos
How is the space station in its orbit?

How is the space station in its orbit?

7h | Videos