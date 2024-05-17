Bangladesh now in par with the world in 4IR under Sheikh Hasina: Prof Sajjad

Bangladesh is keeping pace with the world in the Fourth Industrial Revolution under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, whereas in previous industrial revolutions, the country lagged behind by a hundred years, said Prof Sajjad Hossain, a member of the University Grants Commission.

He made the comment during a discussion titled "Sheikh Hasina's Homecoming - Incredible Success of Communication System" at the Abdus Salam Hall of the National Press Club in the capital today.

Education Research & Development Forum of Bangladesh (ERDFB) organised the discussion on the occasion of Sheikh Hasina's homecoming day.

Prof Sajjad further said, "To participate in this progress, students should be more focused on studies and scientific practice. Otherwise, you cannot keep up with the times."

While presenting the main article of the discussion, Prof Hadiuzzaman of Civil Engineering Department at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, said, "The Padma Bridge has already collected Tk1,500 crore in revenue and more than one crore vehicles have crossed the bridge. Jamuna Rail Bridge will increase the country's GDP by another 1.5%."

Professor Hadiuzzaman further noted that since 2009, the highest investments have been made in the communication sector, which is visibly contributing to the GDP.

He described the separation of the Railways Ministry from the Communications Ministry as one of the government's significant successes.

In his address as the chief guest, Prof Syed Anwar Hossain, who holds the Bangabandhu chair at Bangladesh University of Professionals, said, "After the assassination of Bangabandhu, the independence of Bangladesh was hijacked. Sheikh Hasina has brought it back. Under her leadership, Bangladesh has emerged as a role model of development on the global stage. However, inequalities still exist in the country."

Other speakers at the event included Professor Badruzzaman Bhuiyan, vice-chancellor of Barisal University; Abdul Jabbar Khan, pro-vice-chancellor of Buet; Sitesh Chandra Bachar, pro-vice-chancellor of Dhaka University; Prof ARM Solaiman, pro-vice-chancellor of Maulana Bhasani University of Science and Technology; and Prof Soumitra Shekhar Dey, vice-chancellor of Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University.