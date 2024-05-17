Liberian vessel leaves Ctg port after payment of Tk72.25 lakh fine

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 May, 2024, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2024, 07:42 pm

Liberian vessel X press Lhotse. File Photo: MarineTraffic
Liberian vessel X press Lhotse. File Photo: MarineTraffic

A Liberian-flagged vessel that was stuck at Chattogram port for two days due to non-payment of fines has left after paying a Tk72.25 lakh fine over a waiver certificate in violation, said officials.

The vessel, X press Lhotse, left for Colombo port with 1,450 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) containers of export goods on Thursday (16 May) at midnight, which was scheduled to leave on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the Mercantile Marine Office (MMO) detained the ship for transporting goods without a waiver certificate in violation of the Bangladesh Flag Vessels (Protection of Interests) Act. The ship was fined Tk72,25,750 for the violations.

Non-payment of fine: Liberian vessel with RMG exports barred from leaving Ctg port

According to MMO, the vessel earlier transported goods from Chattogram port without obtaining a waiver certificate.

Captain Sabbir Mahmud, principal officer of the MMO, told TBS that the shipping agent of the vessel was warned several times about their irregularities. Its shipping agent, Sea Consortium, was also fined for not complying with the Bangladesh Flag Vessels (Protection of Interest) Act.

"This time due to non-payment of fines and irregularities, X press Lhotse has been detained.

"The ship was allowed to leave the port after paying the fine," he added.

Captain AS Chowdhury, executive director of Sea Consortium Bangladesh, told The Business Standard that with the ship being stranded at the port for two days, the daily rental expenses have reached around $40,000 in demurrage fees.

"The incident of finding and detaining a foreign-flagged ship in the name of a waiver certificate is unprecedented," he added.

He further said, "The ship was supposed to reach Colombo port on 19 May and transfer the export goods to a mother vessel bound for Europe and America. Now there is a fear that the ship might miss the mother vessel."

According to the Bangladesh Flag Vessels (Protection of Interests) Act, 2019, 50% of the total goods transported by ships are mandatory to be carried on the country's ships.

However, subject to the non-availability of space on domestic vessels, foreign shipping agents are required to obtain compulsory clearance for carrying the rest of the goods as per the provisions of the law.

