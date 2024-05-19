PM will reconsider imposing VAT on metro rail ticket: Quader

BSS
19 May, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2024, 06:19 pm

“This is a wrong decision by the NBR. It cannot happen. It will spoil the goodwill of the metro rail,” said Quader, also the general secretary of the ruling Awami League.

BSS
19 May, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2024, 06:19 pm
File photo of metro rail during its trial run. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
File photo of metro rail during its trial run. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given the assurance of reconsidering the issue of imposing a 15% value-added tax (VAT) on metro rail tickets, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said today (19 May)

Addressing the "Branding Seminar of Dhaka Metro-Rail: A Step Towards Transforming Transportation" arranged by Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) in a city hotel, he also said the National Board of Revenue (NBR) suddenly announced the proposed VAT addition. 

"I informed the prime minister of the issue. This is a wrong decision by the NBR. It cannot happen. It will spoil the goodwill of the metro rail. The prime minister assured of reconsidering the matter," said Quader, also the general secretary of the ruling Awami League.

Stating that there is no VAT on metro rail tickets in neighbouring India, he questioned, "Why will we impose VAT on metro-rail fare?"

Expressing disappointment over pasting posters on metro rail pillars, the minister said the country's metro-rail service is very nice and it doesn't make sound pollution.

He urged the users of metro rail to protect the country's valuable assets.

Quader said Dhaka should be made smart first to make Bangladesh a smart country.

He said Bangladesh has become a role model of development to the world under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina.

But the condition of the country's capital city is not so good, he said, adding costly vehicles ply the streets but the condition of public buses is very bad.

"We must come out of this situation," he said.

The minister said he feels ashamed looking at the buses plying the city streets.

He urged the mayors of the two city corporations of the capital to consider the matter with utmost importance.

Quader said construction works of six metro-rail lines including two underground lines will be completed by 2030

He said the government has a target that around 52.40 lakh commuters will travel by metro rail quickly, safely and smoothly every day in 2030.

The minister asked all stakeholders to work in unison to achieve the target.

BNP leaders suffer from mental trauma: Quader 

Meanwhile, replying to a question about BNP leaders claiming that AL men also didn't cast their votes in elections, Quader said, "It is not true."

The Election Commission announced that 30-40% of votes were cast in the upazila polls while 42% of voters exercised their franchise in the national polls.

"If 42% of people cast their votes, then how did voters boycott polls?" he questioned.

"Actually, BNP leaders are suffering from mental trauma. That is why, they are making absurd arbitrary comments. Their comments are not realistic," he said.

Asked about the BNP's fresh preparation for a new movement, the AL general secretary said the BNP has the right to wage movement as a political party.

"If BNP wages movement in a peaceful manner, we will face them politically. 

"But if they carry out arson attacks or sabotage like they did in the past in the name of the movement, the government will take actions accordingly and AL will also face them politically," he said.

