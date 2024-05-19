2019 Toyota Axio WxB: Looking inside the highest-spec variant of the Axio in the market

While the rest of the world is obsessing over the new line-up of exciting models from Toyota, the brand has stood out as the undisputed leader here in the local market for at least four decades, delivering vehicles designed to last lifetimes.

Take the Toyota Corolla Axio for example. Starting production in 2006, replacing the E120 Corolla, the Axio has arguably been the best-selling vehicle in Bangladesh to date. The popularity has reached such an extent that users are selling them at nearly the price they purchased the vehicles at!

For this feature, we have the 2019 Toyota Axio WxB, the highest-spec variant of the Axio offered in the market. When this E160 variant was originally launched in 2012, conventional car buyers, who would purchase the Axio as a daily driver, were disappointed at its smaller exterior dimensions and its more rounded fascia compared to the previous E140 Axio it replaced.

However, since then, the E160 has received two facelifts, one in 2015 and another in 2017.

The facelifted E160 Axio has a bit of aggression added to its smooth lines, especially with the smaller headlight units and chrome grill. With the WxB package, you get additional Xenon projection HID, with sleek Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), sportier bumper grill, 15-inch alloy rims and blacked-out LED tail lights.

Stepping inside the Axio WxB, you get to experience the most premium interior an Axio ever had. Genuine leather covers every surface from the steering wheel to the shift knob to the dashboard to even the door panels, creating an atmosphere of luxury when paired with the glossy piano black bits. However, don't expect luxury options like heated or powered seats.

Given Toyota's focus on keeping the Axio practical, it doesn't come with any optional sunroof or moonroof. Similarly, the cockpit features mostly physical buttons to ensure ease of usage. However, there's a 7-inch infotainment that supports Bluetooth music, played through a 4-speaker sound system.

The cabin is rather tiny. The front seats, although providing ample lumber support, might be a bit cramped for a tall or bulky driver. During testing, I pushed the driver's seat all the way back to have enough breathing space and comfort. In doing so, the photographer, who sat behind me, had to sacrifice leg space.

While cruising around the city should be fine, it definitely won't be a pleasant experience during long drives if there are more than two bulky adults in the backseat. At least, the large windows let adequate light enter the cabin, preventing suffocation.

Now onto the fun bit – how does it drive? The most popular variants of the Axio here in Bangladesh are the 1500cc hybrid and non-hybrid variants. Under the hood, our unit came with the 1500cc 1NZ-FE non-hybrid engine powering the front wheels.

Mated to a continuously variable transmission (CVT), the engine delivers maximum power and torque of 110 PS at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm at 4,400 rpm respectively.

With a light curb weight of about 1,100 kg, the engine is quirky, creating a false feeling of it being quick and agile. The soft suspensions, paired with the high-profile tyres, absorb most bumps on roads, although a bit responsive when brakes are applied to dodge a few.

The best part of driving, however, is its compact dimensions. Navigating Dhaka's narrow and traffic-filled streets feels effortless, with an easy measure of the vehicle. The only blind spots around the C pillars are aided by the blind spot monitoring system.

The powertrain has also been known to deliver excellent fuel economy, with user reports of over 12 km/l. Overall, whether navigating city streets or cruising on the highway, its overall driving ease ensures a carefree experience, suitable for daily drives.

Since 2017, the Axio also comes with Toyota Safety Sense which includes collision avoidance system (CAS), lane departure alerts and adaptive cruise control as standard. Although, given our crowded streets, it's honestly safer and peaceful to keep them turned off unless you want to annoy your passengers with alarms.

If you're from the city, chances are you have ridden an Axio. The package of an economical, practical, reliable and affordable vehicle has made it the best seller in Bangladesh ever since it entered the market. With the WxB, you get the optional premium interior with all the basics perfected.

Moreover, chances are, if you purchase the non-hybrid one from a reconditioned vehicle dealership right now, you might just get your money back when you resell it decades later.

Specifications:

Engine: 1500cc 4-cylinder 1NZ-FE

Transmission: CVT

Max. Power: 109 bhp at 6,000 rpm

Max. Torque: 138 Nm at 4,400 rpm

Price: Starts at Tk28 Lakh (WxB Package)