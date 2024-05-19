Court orders withdrawal of all SMC Plus, Recharge electrolyte drinks from market

A Dhaka court has ordered the withdrawal of all SMC Plus and Recharge electrolyte drinks from the market.

Judge Alaul Akbar of the Pure Food Court passed the order today (19 May), Bangladesh Food Safety Authority Inspector Md Kamrul Hasan told The Business Standard.

The court also fined Tanveer Sinha, owner of ACME Agrovet and Beverages Ltd which produces SMC Plus drinks, Tk16 lakh and Golam Mostafa, owner of Deshbandhu Food and Beverage Ltd which produces Recharge drinks, Tk12 lakh in the case filed for selling unauthorised electrolyte drinks.

"The owners of ACME and Deshbandhu admitted that they did not have approval for the drinks. Therefore, the court fined them," said Kamrul Hasan.

Earlier on 16 May, SMC Plus Chairman Waliul Islam was fined Tk16 lakh by the Pure Food Court.

On 14 May, Kamrul Hasan, currently working as a food safety inspector for Dhaka South City Corporation, filed a case under the Food Safety Act-2013 seeking ban on five electrolyte drinks of seven companies.

The drinks are SMC Plus of ACME and SMC, Active of Pran, Bruvana of Bruvana Beverage, Recharge of Deshbandhu and Agami, and Turbo of Akij.