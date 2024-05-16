Australian premier greets Sheikh Hasina on reelection as PM

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has congratulated Sheikh Hasina on her reelection as the prime minister of Bangladesh, says a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today (16 May)

In a greeting letter, Anthony Albanese wrote, "We look forward to continuing to work with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to further strengthen the relationship between Australia and Bangladesh in the coming years."

He also expressed a desire to strengthen bilateral relations with Bangladesh to maintain regional peace, development and security.

"As an Indian Ocean nation, Australia is committed to working with Bangladesh on climate change, migration and related issues of mutual interest," PM Anthony Albanese added.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina assumed office for the fourth consecutive term following the 12th national parliamentary polls held on 7 January this year.