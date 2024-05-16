Australian premier greets Sheikh Hasina on reelection as PM

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 May, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2024, 09:21 pm

Related News

Australian premier greets Sheikh Hasina on reelection as PM

Australia is committed to working with Bangladesh on climate change, migration and related issues of mutual interest, he says

TBS Report
16 May, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2024, 09:21 pm
Photo collage: TBS
Photo collage: TBS

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has congratulated Sheikh Hasina on her reelection as the prime minister of Bangladesh, says a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today (16 May)

In a greeting letter, Anthony Albanese wrote, "We look forward to continuing to work with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to further strengthen the relationship between Australia and Bangladesh in the coming years."

He also expressed a desire to strengthen bilateral relations with Bangladesh to maintain regional peace, development and security.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"As an Indian Ocean nation, Australia is committed to working with Bangladesh on climate change, migration and related issues of mutual interest," PM Anthony Albanese added.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina assumed office for the fourth consecutive term following the 12th national parliamentary polls held on 7 January this year.

Top News / Politics

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese / Bangladesh / Sheikh Hasina

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

BD Kayaking gives you the opportunity to escape the world for some time while drawing you closer to nature. Photo: RAJIB DHAR

BD Kayaking: A calm getaway in a fast-paced city

8h | Explorer
Unusually-timed halos of Northern Lights recently surprised the world—courtesy of the biggest solar storm in more than 20 years. PHOTO: Reuters

Where to see the northern lights all over the world

9h | Explorer
Even though IDF’s Netzah Yehuda battalion meets the Leahy Law, they are not sanctioned by the US. Photo: Bloomberg

How the US shields Israel from its own laws

10h | Panorama
Gulshan Lake. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

What is the quality of Dhaka's lake waters?

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How hosting Euro 2024 could impact the German economy

How hosting Euro 2024 could impact the German economy

11m | Videos
Antony Blinken plays guitar and sings in a bar in Ukraine

Antony Blinken plays guitar and sings in a bar in Ukraine

2h | Videos
What is the reason for the negative trend in the capital market?

What is the reason for the negative trend in the capital market?

2h | Videos
Biden and Trump agree to June and September debates

Biden and Trump agree to June and September debates

1h | Videos