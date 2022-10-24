Gold price drops to Tk80,100 per bhori

Representational Image. Gold bars and coins are stacked in the safe deposit boxes room of the Pro Aurum gold house in Munich, Germany, August 14, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/File Photo

The Bangladesh Jewellers' Association on Monday slashed the 22-karat gold price by Tk1,166 to Tk80,104 per bhori (11.66 grams).

Besides, the prices of 21-karat gold were cut to Tk76,516 from Tk77,624 a bhori and 18-karat gold to Tk65,552 from Tk66,485 a bhori, the jwellers body said in a press release.

The price of traditional gold was set at Tk54,355 a bhori, which was Tk55,171 earlier.

The new rates will come into effect on Tuesday, according the release signed by Bangladesh Jewellers' Association Standing Committee on Pricing and Price Monitoring MA Hannan Azad.

Apart from the gold prices, the association also cut the silver prices. A gram of 22-karat silver will now cost Tk130, 21-karat Tk123 and 18-karat Tk105. Besides, traditional silver will be sold at Tk80 per gram.