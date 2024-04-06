Gold price hits record high of Tk1,15,824 per bhori

Markets

TBS Report
06 April, 2024, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2024, 08:03 pm

Related News

Gold price hits record high of Tk1,15,824 per bhori

The new rate will be effective from Sunday

TBS Report
06 April, 2024, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2024, 08:03 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

The price of gold has reached a record high of Tk1,15,824 per bhori with a latest increase in price by Tk1,750 per bhori.

In a press release on Saturday (6 April), the Bangladesh Jeweller's Association (Bajus) said the adjustment followed a price hike in the local bullion market.

The new rate will be effective from Sunday, the release added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to the release, 22 carat gold will now cost Tk1,15,824 per bhori, 21 carat Tk1,10,575, and 18 carat Tk94,770.

This is the sixth time Bajus increased the price of gold this year.

Bangladesh / Top News

Gold price / Gold

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

These temporary &#039;villages,&#039; typically comprising a few bamboo houses, are erected solely for the dry season, dismantled preemptively before the onset of monsoon floods. Photo: Masud Al Mamun

The strange mobile villages of haor

1d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Sparkle with a conscience: The rise of moissanite lab stones

1d | Mode
Photos: Collected

A bright, bold and colourful Eid

1d | Mode
The Cambridge University Botanic Garden is home to 8,000 plant species representing every corner of the globe, including this Jade Vine. PHOTO: ADHIP ADITYA

A day out in the Cambridge University Botanic Garden

2d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Iran VS Israel: who is ahead in military capabilities?

Iran VS Israel: who is ahead in military capabilities?

29m | Videos
Kaptai is ready to welcome tourists during the Eid-Boishakh holidays

Kaptai is ready to welcome tourists during the Eid-Boishakh holidays

1h | Videos
Stern action against those involved in bank robberies: Home Minister

Stern action against those involved in bank robberies: Home Minister

5h | Videos
How undervalued DSE stocks are

How undervalued DSE stocks are

4h | Videos