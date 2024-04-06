Gold price hits record high of Tk1,15,824 per bhori

The price of gold has reached a record high of Tk1,15,824 per bhori with a latest increase in price by Tk1,750 per bhori.

In a press release on Saturday (6 April), the Bangladesh Jeweller's Association (Bajus) said the adjustment followed a price hike in the local bullion market.

The new rate will be effective from Sunday, the release added.

According to the release, 22 carat gold will now cost Tk1,15,824 per bhori, 21 carat Tk1,10,575, and 18 carat Tk94,770.

This is the sixth time Bajus increased the price of gold this year.