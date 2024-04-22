One kg gold seized at Ctg airport

Crime

TBS Report
22 April, 2024, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2024, 05:44 pm

One kg gold seized at Ctg airport

TBS Report
22 April, 2024, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2024, 05:44 pm
Members of National Security Intelligence (NSI) and Customs Intelligence seized one kg of gold from three passengers at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram yesterday.

Group Captain Taslim Ahmed, director of Shah Amanat International Airport, said the incident took place around 8:30 am.

Tipped off, a joint team of NSI and Customs Intelligence intercepted three passengers of the flight coming from Dubai and conducted a thorough search of the passengers' baggage. 

The search revealed a hidden compartment inside one of the passengers' bags, containing over one kilogramme of gold, he added. 

The three passengers are Mubarak Ali from Chakaria upazila of Cox's Bazar, Mohammad Nazmul Haque from Satkania upazila of Chattogram, and Mohammad Anwar Shah from Chattogram's Sandwip upzila. 

Group Captain Taslim Ahmed added that while the interrogation of the suspects is going on, they were not arrested yet.
 

