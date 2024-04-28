Gold price drops to Tk1,12,931 per bhori

The Bangladesh Jewellers Association (Bajus) on Saturday (27 April) reduced the price of gold by Tk629 per bhori as the cost of pure gold fell on the local market.

According to a Bajus statement, 22-carat gold will now cost Tk1,12,931 per bhori.

Apart from this, the price of 21-gold has been set at Tk1,07,799 per bhori and 18-carat gold at Tk92,402 per bhori.

Bajus has changed gold price for the ninth time this month, increasing the price four times on 6 April, 8 April, 18 April and 21 April, while reducing the price on 20 April, 23 April, 24 April, 25 April, and 27 April.