Top five Bengali web series in 2021

Web series have created much buzz among the viewers worldwide.

In Bangladesh the popularity of the web series among the viewers increased during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. It has become more popular in 2021 with launching of a good number of web series.

Here is a list of 5 contemporary Bengali web series that might thrill you.

Ladies and Gentlemen

"Ladies and Gentlemen" was the debut web series of famous director Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

'Ladies and Gentlemen' premiered on July 9 on the OTT platform Zee5.

Tasnia Farin stands out as the protagonist in this series while actor Afzal Hossain has appeared frontline after a long time. The other cast of the series are- Mamunur Rashid, Hasan Masood, Partha Barua, Maria Nur and so on.

The series addresses some sensitive social issues including gender inequality, sexual harassment and complexities of men-women relationship and so on.

Mohanagar

Mohanagar is a crime thriller directed by popular director Ashfaque Nipun.

The series depicts the story of a dark night in the city of Dhaka around the mystery of an alleged hit and run and its aftermath.

According to the story, a son from a wealthy family of the capital was arrested by police.

The series progresses with the role of the police in the incident and the attempts of the influential father to save him.

Mohanagar, starring Mosharraf Karim as the OC Harun, was released on June 25 on Hoichoi, a popular online video streaming platform.

The series has a stellar cast that includes Zakia Bari Mamo, Lutfar Rahman George, Shamol Mawla, Mostafizur Noor Imran, among others.

Contract

This is an action-packed political thriller starring Chanchal Chowdhury and Arifin Shuvo. It is based on a much-appreciated novel titled 'Contract' written by Bangladeshi writer Nazim Uddin.

The six-episode series was released on March 18 on Zee5.

In this series, Shamol Mowla was seen as 'Beg', Mithila as a 'politician', Zakia Bari Mamo as 'Meena' and Arefin Shuvo played a role as 'bastard'.

However, it is a good watch based on the dramatic and thrilling storyline.

Morichika

The web series "Morichika", directed by Shihab Shaheen released on 'Chorki' one of the most popular OTT platforms in Bangladesh, on July 12.

Afran Nisho is seen in the role of a bold and powerful criminal while Siam Ahmed takes the role of a police officer. This is the first web series starring Afran Nisho.

Mahiya Mahi, is a girl-next-door who is willing to work hard towards her ambitions. However, she fails to accept rejection gracefully, and that is how the story starts.

The other casts are- Naresh Bhuiya, Nazreen Hasan Chumki, Abdullah Rana, Farzana Rikta, Shimul Khan, and so on.

Boli

'Boli' is another successful web series starring Chanchal Chowdhury which was released on December 3 on Hoichoi platform.

Shongkho Dash Gupta, a well-known director in the media, has made the 'Boli' focusing on the clash between two families located on an isolated island in the Bay of Bengal 'Cheradia'.

Apart from Chanchal Chowdhury, Iresh Zaker, Sohana Saba, Safa Kabir, Moushumi Mou, Ziaul Haque Palash, and Kazi Roksana, Nasir Uddin Khan also stars in 'Boli'. Salauddin Lavlu is embarking on his journey on the web platform through 'Boli'.