Hoichoi releases 'Mohanagar 2' trailer

'Mohanagar 2' poster. Photo: Collected

Fans are thrilled at the release of Hoichoi's much anticipated crime web series Mohanagar 2's trailer.

Mosharraf Karim will be returning as OC Harun once the series releases online on 20 April.

The first season ended on a cliffhanger and keeping true to the suspense that the show has consistently created amongst viewers, the trailer shows that season 2 also starts in a similar fashion.

It can be seen that OC Harun is being taken into an interrogation chamber; with a black spit mask over his entire face. The trailer also pertains to the question as to whether OC Harun's fate is that of a victim of action or of consequence.

In addition to Mosharraf Karim, the series also stars Shamol Mawla, Mostafizur Noor Imran, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Q Nawshaba Ahmed, Dibya Jyoti, and Afsana Mimi.