Bangladeshi film 'Boli' tops New Currents category at 28th Busan Int'l Film Fest

'Boli' was shot in the beautiful village of Banshkhali, Chattogram. Photo: Courtesy

Directed by Iqbal H Chowdhury and produced by Piplu R Khan, Bangladeshi indie film 'Boli' [The Wrestler] has topped the New Currents category in the 28th Busan International Film Festival, in South Korea.

Popular actor Nasiruddin Khan is the protagonist in the film, playing the role of a fisherman living in a remote coastal village of Banshkhali in Chattogram, who later challenges a Boli (wrestler) to a fight.

Realistic acting performances and the serene locations of the film makes it a beautiful watching experience.

"It was moving to witness the vision, aesthetic aspirations, and profound interest and passion for social issues through the eyes of 10 new directors in this year's selections from the New Currents section. Deciding 2 awardees was a true challenge, as every film was exceptional. One of the winners is The Wrestler by Iqbal H Chowdhury. The film was like a fantastic single-round match, magically depicting an exciting narrative," read the Jury comment on the 'Boli' topping the category.

The film will premiere in Bangladesh by the end of the year.