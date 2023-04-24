Season 3 of ‘Mohanagar’ announced

TBS Report
24 April, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2023, 03:36 pm

Mosharraf Karim in Mohanagar. Photo: Collected
Mosharraf Karim in Mohanagar. Photo: Collected

A third season of the Mosharraf Karim starrer web series 'Mohanagar' was announced Sunday, 23 April, on Anirban Bhattacharya's official Twitter. 

"The game is still on! It will be out soon! #Mohanagar 3 coming soon on @hoichoi.tv @hoichoibangladesh @ashfaquenipun #KhelaHobe @mosharraf_karim," reads the post. 

The season 2 of Mohanagar had just been released on 20 April, prior to Eid-ul-Fitr. Season 2 was greatly appreciated by the audience for the continuity of storyline, coherence with season 1 and most importantly, Mosharraf Karim's acting. 

Season 2 begins exactly from where season 1 was left off. Ashfaque Nipun's direction in season 2 was greatly appreciated by the audience. 

 

