Season 3 of ‘Mohanagar’ announced

A third season of the Mosharraf Karim starrer web series 'Mohanagar' was announced Sunday, 23 April, on Anirban Bhattacharya's official Twitter.

"The game is still on! It will be out soon! #Mohanagar 3 coming soon on @hoichoi.tv @hoichoibangladesh @ashfaquenipun #KhelaHobe @mosharraf_karim," reads the post.

The season 2 of Mohanagar had just been released on 20 April, prior to Eid-ul-Fitr. Season 2 was greatly appreciated by the audience for the continuity of storyline, coherence with season 1 and most importantly, Mosharraf Karim's acting.

Season 2 begins exactly from where season 1 was left off. Ashfaque Nipun's direction in season 2 was greatly appreciated by the audience.