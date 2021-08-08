Selena Gomez says she 'signed' her life away to Disney at very young age

Popular singer and actor Selena Gomez who rose to fame at the age of 15 with her hit Disney series "Wizards of Waverly Place" is ready to embark into the world of television with her new series "Only Murders in the Building."

The actor will be sharing screen space with legendary actors Steve Martin and Martin Short in the Hulu series, reports Wion news.

Recently, during the virtual Hulu panels of the Television Critics Association's Summer Press Tour, Gomez recently talked about her experience making the upcoming murder show and told reporters. ''I signed my life away to Disney at a very young age and I didn't know what I was doing.'' She said.

''What I'd say is the level of sophistication of the material is the first reason why I wanted to do this," Gomez further said by keeping her earlier roles in mind when she was just a kid, "I didn't know what I was doing. I was just running around on set and now I just feel like a sponge and I soak up all the wisdom that I can."

Gomez added: "It's just it's really nice to be back on TV and it's nice to be cast as my actual age, which never happens. So I am very happy to be doing this. I was just a kid. I didn't know what I was thinking."

As per the reports, the upcoming series is about three strangers, who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. The series also stars Martin Short, Nathan Lane, Amy Ryan and Steve Martin.

Martin and John Hoffman, co-created and wrote the series. Martin also serves as executive producer along with Short, Gomez, Jess Rosenthal and Dan Fogelman.

The series will premiere on August 31 on Hulu.