Selena Gomez announces that her next album could be her last

During an episode of the "SmartLess" podcast, the singer and actress explored the possibilities for upcoming music releases.

In a recent episode of the "SmartLess" podcast, hosted by Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes, the 31-year-old actress shared that she aims to prioritize acting, even if it means her music career will have to take a backseat, reports Entertainment Tonight.

"I do feel like I have one more album in me but I would probably choose acting," she told the Arrested Development and Will & Grace stars.

Gomez is currently involved in acting and producing the Emmy-nominated Hulu series "Only Murders In the Building," featuring in "Selena + Chef" for MAX and Food Network.

She also owns her makeup line, Rare Beauty, and continues to release singles and work on music during her free time.

"I wanted to be an actress, I never really intended on being a singer full-time but apparently that hobby turned into something else," Gomez continued.

The hobby in question turned into three studio albums to be exact, Stars Dance (2013), Revival (2015) and Rare (2020).

Since the release of her third album, she has also dropped singles with some of the biggest names in the music industry, including "Ice Cream" with BLACKPINK, "999" with Camilo, "Let Somebody Go" with Coldplay and most recently, "Calm Down" with Rema.