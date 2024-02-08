Moana getting a surprise sequel this November, announces Disney

The Walt Disney Company has announced that Moana 2 will be released in theatres on 27 November 2024.

Disney unveiled a surprise announcement accompanied by a brief teaser featuring Moana standing on a beach. The teaser concludes with Maui's voice being heard.

During an earnings call on Wednesday, the Disney CEO, Bob Iger, revealed Moana 2 was initially developed as a TV series, reports The Guardian.

"We were impressed by what we saw and knew it deserved a theatrical release," he added.

Disney has announced "Moana 2," set for release on 27 November, promising an "expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui, and a fresh crew of unlikely seafarers," according to the company.

The film's description reads: "After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced."

