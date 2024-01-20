Selena - Henrie duo returns in Wizards of Waverly Place sequel

Selena - Henrie duo returns in Wizards of Waverly Place sequel

The original series, running from 2007-2012, focused on the Russo family navigating adolescence with magical abilities

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Disney is reportedly bringing back the beloved comedy 'Wizards of Waverly Place' with a sequel, featuring an executive production team, reuniting original stars Selena Gomez and David Henrie.

The new pilot episode comes from writers and executive producers Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas who are behind another Disney Channel comedy spinoff, 'Raven's Home' and introduces new cast members. 

Set after a mysterious incident at WizTech, the story follows adult Justin Russo, played by Henrie, who has left his wizard powers for a normal life with his family. The twist comes when a young wizard seeks training, forcing Justin to embrace his magical past. 

The original series, running from 2007-2012, focused on the Russo family navigating adolescence with magical abilities. Gomez, also part of the executive team, is currently starring in and producing the hit series 'Only Murders In the Building'.

Wizards of Waverly Place / Disney / Selena Gomez

