Peter Bogdanovich dies at 82

Peter Bogdanovich died on Thursday at his home in Los Angeles of natural causes.

Peter Bogdanovich at his home in Los Angeles. He was 82. Photo: AP/UNB
Peter Bogdanovich, the actor, film historian, and critic-turned-director of films like The Last Picture Show, Paper Moon, What's Up, Doc?, and Mask, died on Thursday at his home in Los Angeles of natural causes.

He was 82 years old, and family members stated paramedics were unable to revive him.

Bogdanovich burst into the film scene in 1971 with The Last Picture Show, a box office blockbuster he wrote and directed that drew similarities to Orson Welles' Citizen Kane and garnered the filmmaker his only two Oscar nominations for Best Director and Adapted Screenplay.

Late in his career, Bogdanovich won a Grammy Award for his painstakingly detailed four-hour documentary Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers: Running Down a Dream in 2009.

