Former TIB official Atia Afreen Shoshi dies

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 March, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2024, 08:59 pm

Related News

Former TIB official Atia Afreen Shoshi dies

TBS Report
16 March, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2024, 08:59 pm
Former TIB official Atia Afreen Shoshi dies

Atia Afreen Shoshi, former programme manager at Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), passed away on Saturday morning at her home in Dhaka's Badda at the age of 47.

She had been battling lung cancer for three years.

Shoshi was a Dhaka Divisional Champion and National Champion in Nazrul Sangeet. She was also a popular leader of various cultural organisations at Jahangirnagar University.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

She left behind her husband and two children. Her husband, Abdullah Al Mamun, is the head of communication of the Association of Mobile Telecom Operators of Bangladesh.

Her janazah (funeral prayer) was held Saturday afternoon and she was later buried at the Barkatpur Cemetery in Badda.

 

TIB / dies

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The tale of Sowari Ghat fish market: Oldest, legendary and in decline. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The tale of Sowari Ghat fish market: Oldest, legendary and in decline

13h | Panorama
Story behind Brilliant Cloud: A public cloud service provider in Bangladesh

Story behind Brilliant Cloud: A public cloud service provider in Bangladesh

1d | Tech
Representational Image

Bangladesh finally has an offshore banking law. But it's nothing to write home about

1d | Panorama
Karl Marx. Sketch: TBS

Why Marx continues to live on 141 years after his death

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Japan announces biggest wage hike in 33 years

Japan announces biggest wage hike in 33 years

1h | Videos
Litton dropped from Bangladesh squad for 3rd ODI, Jaker named replacement

Litton dropped from Bangladesh squad for 3rd ODI, Jaker named replacement

3h | Videos
Kuwait announces amnesty for illegal immigrants

Kuwait announces amnesty for illegal immigrants

4h | Videos
No more ad-hoc solution

No more ad-hoc solution

5h | Videos