Former TIB official Atia Afreen Shoshi dies

Atia Afreen Shoshi, former programme manager at Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), passed away on Saturday morning at her home in Dhaka's Badda at the age of 47.

She had been battling lung cancer for three years.

Shoshi was a Dhaka Divisional Champion and National Champion in Nazrul Sangeet. She was also a popular leader of various cultural organisations at Jahangirnagar University.

She left behind her husband and two children. Her husband, Abdullah Al Mamun, is the head of communication of the Association of Mobile Telecom Operators of Bangladesh.

Her janazah (funeral prayer) was held Saturday afternoon and she was later buried at the Barkatpur Cemetery in Badda.