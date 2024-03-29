Transport worker dies falling in Padma River

Bangladesh

UNB
29 March, 2024, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2024, 02:55 pm

Transport worker dies after falling into River Padma on 29 March 2024. Photo: UNB
Transport worker dies after falling into River Padma on 29 March 2024. Photo: UNB

A transport worker died after falling in the Padma River in the Daulatdia upazila of Rajbari today (29 March).

The incident happened at 7:00am at the Daulatdia Launch terminal.

The deceased was identified as Md Firoz Sheikh, 28, of Manikganj's Shibaloy upazila. He worked as an assistant for the Selfie Transport Paribahan.

Local people present at the launch terminal said, he suddenly fell into the river from the pontoon of the launch terminal. When locals initially failed to rescue him, they informed the Goalanda Fire Service and Daulatdia River Police.

Later, at around 8am, the Goalanda Fire Service and a diving team arrived and recovered Firoz's body around 9:00am.

The deceased's father, Asgar Ali Sheikh, said his son had suffered from epilepsy since childhood.

"He had gone to a relative's house in Goalanda last night. When returning home in the morning, while waiting for the launch on the pontoon, he suffered may have had a seizureand fell into the river," he said.

Goalanda Fire Service and Civil Defense Station's leader, Sabekul Islam, said the diving team arrived at the scene and recovered the missing person around 9: am and handed over the dead body to the Daulatdia River Police.

The incharge of the Daulatdia River police outpost, Sub-Inspector Md Farid Uddin, said the autopsy of the deceased has been completed, and further legal procedures are underway.

