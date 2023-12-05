Woman entrepreneur Sangeeta Khan dies at age 62

Sangeeta Khan, a trailblazing entrepreneur and dedicated soul for women's empowerment has passed away.

At the age of 62, she peacefully departed on 5 December at 5:11am, while undergoing post-operative care at Farrer Hospital, Singapore, after battling cancer.

Sangeeta Khan, as managing partner of "Divine Beauty Lounge" and partner at "Time Out," exemplified visionary leadership in entrepreneurship.

Her unwavering commitment extended to her role as Director of the Women's Chamber of Commerce and India Bangladesh Friendship Society. A stalwart in multiple women's empowerment organisations and joint secretary at Gulshan Society, her legacy of community service and dedication to uplifting women's voices will forever be remembered.

Sangeeta Khan was also the beloved wife of FR Khan, the managing director of building technology and ideas ltd (bti).

Her Namaze Janaza will be held on 6 December at Gulshan Society Mosque following the ASR prayer, reads a press release.

Sangeeta Khan's passing is an immeasurable loss. Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family, friends, and all whose lives she touched. Her profound impact will endure as an inspiration for generations to come.