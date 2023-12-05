Woman entrepreneur Sangeeta Khan dies at age 62

Bangladesh

Press Release
05 December, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2023, 03:13 pm

Related News

Woman entrepreneur Sangeeta Khan dies at age 62

Press Release
05 December, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2023, 03:13 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Sangeeta Khan, a trailblazing entrepreneur and dedicated soul for women's empowerment has passed away.

At the age of 62, she peacefully departed on 5 December at 5:11am, while undergoing post-operative care at Farrer Hospital, Singapore, after battling cancer. 

Sangeeta Khan, as managing partner of "Divine Beauty Lounge" and partner at "Time Out," exemplified visionary leadership in entrepreneurship.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Her unwavering commitment extended to her role as Director of the Women's Chamber of Commerce and India Bangladesh Friendship Society. A stalwart in multiple women's empowerment organisations and joint secretary at Gulshan Society, her legacy of community service and dedication to uplifting women's voices will forever be remembered. 

Sangeeta Khan was also the beloved wife of FR Khan, the managing director of building technology and ideas ltd (bti). 

Her Namaze Janaza will be held on 6 December at Gulshan Society Mosque following the ASR prayer, reads a press release.

Sangeeta Khan's passing is an immeasurable loss. Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family, friends, and all whose lives she touched. Her profound impact will endure as an inspiration for generations to come.

Corporates

entrepreneur / dies / Obituary

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ghulam Ali

Ghulam Ali: Voice that makes ghazals bloom

7m | Features
Exploring door designs: Redefining spaces and experiences

Exploring door designs: Redefining spaces and experiences

1h | Habitat
A brain drain query: Why do they leave?

A brain drain query: Why do they leave?

6h | Panorama
The school has been flooding since June 2007 and the water level is rising every year. PHOTO: COURTESY

Will Dubai pay heed to the suffering of Sultan Al Nahyan School students in Bangladesh?

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Labour Bill to be reintroduced in 12th Parliament

Labour Bill to be reintroduced in 12th Parliament

37m | TBS Economy
November export earnings up 27 percent over previous month: EPB

November export earnings up 27 percent over previous month: EPB

2h | TBS Economy
Amitabh Bachchan's assets worth Rs 3,700 crore divided

Amitabh Bachchan's assets worth Rs 3,700 crore divided

1h | TBS Entertainment
External trade through Islamic banks in decline

External trade through Islamic banks in decline

3h | TBS Economy