Former attorney general Adv AJ Mohammad Ali dies

Former attorney general and also president of Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Forum A J Mohammad Ali passed away on Thursday (2 May).

Mohammad Ali breathed his last while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore around 2pm (Bangladesh time), BNP's media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan told the media.

He left behind a wife, a son, a daughter and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.

The time of namaz-e-janaza will be informed following the arrival of the body from Singapore, he added.