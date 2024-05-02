Former attorney general Adv AJ Mohammad Ali dies

UNB
02 May, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 02 May, 2024, 06:29 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Former attorney general and also president of Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Forum A J Mohammad Ali passed away on Thursday (2 May).

Mohammad Ali breathed his last while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore around 2pm (Bangladesh time), BNP's media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan told the media.

He left behind a wife, a son, a daughter and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The time of namaz-e-janaza will  be informed following the arrival of the body from Singapore, he added.

