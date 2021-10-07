NSU MIBC wraps up Intra-Ignite competition

The month-long business competition, 'Intra-Ignite powered by The Business Standard', came to a successful conclusion.

The first ever intra-club business competition organised at North South University (NSU), Intra-Ignite, was launched by the Marketing and International Business Club of North South University (NSU MIBC) exclusively for student club members under North South University School of Business and Economics (NSU SBE).

The grand finale of Intra-Ignite was held virtually on September 24 and a special winner announcement ceremony was held the next day.

The event featured the four best-performing teams who qualified after overcoming the challenges of the first two qualifying rounds.

The finalist teams were Essential Salt (representing NSU YES!), Team Good Vibes (representing NSU YEF), Team Minutemen (representing NSU HR Club), and The Extinguishers (representing NSU Finance Club).

The final round was judged by highly accomplished industry experts, including Chief of Staff, ShopUp, Iftekher Bin Naser Chowdhury, Director of Accounts and Servicing, Magnito Digital, Ishraq Dhaly, Chief Marketing Officer, Daraz, Md Tajdin Hassan and Lecturer, Department of Marketing and International Business, Omar Nasif Abdullah.

The winner announcement ceremony was graced by numerous eminent guests. The chief guest was Pro-vice Chancellor Dr M Ismail Hossain.

The session chair was Dean, School of Business and Economic, Dr Abdul Hannan Chowdhury.

Moreover, Director of Student Affairs, Dr Gour Gobinda Goswami and Director of MBA and EMBA programmes, Dr Tamgid Ahmed Chowdhury were present as guests of honour.

Team Good Vibes, comprising members Maruf Al Mahmud and Raisa Raihan, were crowned the champion of Intra-Ignite.

Essential Salt, comprising members Iftekhar Ifti, Tabeena Anbar and Tanveer Sifat, finished as runner-up.

Regarding the event, Faculty Advisor of NSU MIBC and Lecturer at Department of Marketing and International Business, Mahtab Muntazeri remarked, "The clear vision of Intra-Ignite was to groom our students for future events on grander platforms. This was also a great opportunity to collaborate with all the business clubs of NSU and events such as Intra-Ignite lets us develop our students and contribute more to our institution."

President of NSU MIBC, Arman Kabir Mahid said, "I sincerely thank all the participating clubs and their members for their cooperation in making Intra-Ignite such a resounding success. I earnestly hope that the event was beneficial for all the participants."

On her team's success, Raisa Raihan from Team Good Vibes said, "I am overjoyed. I never expected a spontaneous decision to participate would lead to such a glorious result. I am thankful to my partner and to the organisers for their support and guidance. Competing in Intra-Ignite was a wonderful experience."

Intra-Ignite was conducted in collaboration with The Business Standard who provided technical and strategic support to the organisers and promoted the event across their platforms.

"It has been a pleasure working with The Business Standard, my earnest gratitude to them. I truly hope we can extend this collaboration between The Business Standard and NSU MIBC for many more future events and activities," Mahtab Muntazeri added.