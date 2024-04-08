NSU Social Services Club spreads joy and felicity among underprivileged children through Iftar and Eid cloth distribution

The holy month of Ramadan brings forth messages of peace, prosperity, and fulfillment within the Muslim community, reminding us of our moral values, fostering a sense of unity and compassion, as well as encouraging the spirit of generosity and kindness.

To spread the magnificence of Ramadan and share the jubilation of Eid ul Fitr with everyone,

North South University Social Services Club (NSUSSC) took an excellent initiative of "Iftar

Distribution and Eid Clothing 2024" to distribute iftar and new Eid clothes among the deprived children and orphans in Noorani Islamia Madrasa and Orphanage at Mirpur on 3rd April 2024. This noble initiative was arranged to provide a glimpse of joy and share the happiness of Eid with underprivileged and orphaned children.

Members of the club spent time with the children of the madrasa, broke fast together, and had iftar sitting with them. They gave them new clothes to around 300 students for Eid celebrations and relished some beautiful moments. It was a heartfelt endeavor by the club members to offer moments of felicity, enlighten their lives, and foster companionship.

President of NSUSSC, Mowrin Islam stated, "Our noble endeavor was to spread the blessings of Ramadan and the joy of Eid among all, especially little kids and orphans. Seeing their faces illuminated with heavenly smiles, sparkling with delight, was heartwarming. Spending a day with these children and witnessing their lives up close helped our club members to develop a profound sense of camaraderie."

Meshbaul Hasan Chowdhury, the club's faculty advisor, remarked, "Throughout Ramadan, Muslims demonstrate solidarity and compassion towards their fellow beings. Our primary objective was to exhibit genuine responsibility towards these children and allow them to partake in this sacred celebration. We are hoping to continue this tradition for years to come."

As always North South University Social Services Club continues to work tirelessly for the welfare of society and its people. Their initiative to involve children in the holy month of Ramadan and Eid ul-Fitr celebrations exemplifies their commitment to spreading joy and unity.