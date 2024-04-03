Fostering future founders: NSUSN's startup innovation workshop

NSU Startups Next (NSUSN), in partnership with the Department of Management at NSU, has proudly unveiled the Startup Innovation Workshop, a transformative initiative focused on nurturing startup visions emerging from student minds.

Held on Wednesday (3 April) at the Main Auditorium of NSU, the workshop kicked off with an immersive session, delving into pivotal startup modules such as idea development and pitch deck creation, reads a press release.

Sabira Mehrin, CEO and founder of Wander Woman, a social venture that caters to aspiring and avid female travellers from Bangladesh, graced the stage and shared insights from her entrepreneurial journey saying, "A very critical part for any entrepreneur is taking advice from a person who has walked the same path."

Dr. Niaz Ahmed, Professor, Department of Marketing and International Business and Director of NSU Center for Business Research, Dr. Zulkarin Jahangir, the Director of NSUSN, Farihan F. Rahman, the Chapter Director of Startup Grind Dhaka, and Sayma Rahman, the Co-Director of Startup Grind Dhaka, were present as special guests.

The session was moderated by NSUSN coordinators Mohammed Evan, Quazi Tafsirul Islam, Faiz Ibne Hossain, and Samuel Mursalin.

Attendees acquired invaluable insights from industry experts and seasoned entrepreneurs, signifying the first milestone in their journey as budding new entrepreneurs.

Participants selected in this event will be granted a unique opportunity to advance as finalists in our prestigious cohort, The Next LaunchPad - Flagship Incubation 3.0. Applications for The Next LaunchPad are now open. For more information, please check out their Facebook page.