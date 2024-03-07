NSU observes historic 7 March Speech of Bangabandhu

North South University (NSU) hosted a discussion program to honor the Historic 7th March speech of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The event took place today at Audi-801 of the University.

Emeritus Professor of the University of Dhaka, Dr. Atiur Rahman was the Chief Guest of the program while Mrs. Seema Ahmad, Member of NSU Board of Trustees also graced the occasion. Professor A.K.M. Shahnawaz from Jahangirnagar University was present as the discussant and Dean of the School of Humanities & Social Sciences at NSU, Professor Sk. Tawfique M. Haque delivered the welcome address. The event was presided over by NSU Vice-Chancellor, Professor Atiqul Islam.

The program commenced with a recitation from the Holy Quran and the National Anthem, followed by the screening of Bangabandhu's historic 7th March speech.

In his welcome speech, Prof. SK Taufiq M Haque emphasized the significance of the speech as a pivotal moment in history. "Bangabandhu's 7th March speech is one of the most influential speeches of the last century. It is currently one of the most researched topics in academia. This speech emboldens, inspires, and motivates us to solve the various problems of the present time," he elaborated.

Dr. Atiur Rahman, as the esteemed chief guest, articulated, "The March 7 speech represents a seminal moment in Bangabandhu's political journey, wherein he not only directed a path for the nation but also elucidated the trials, tribulations, and aspirations inherent in his enduring political struggle."

Mrs. Seema Ahmad remarked, "The architect of independence Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's speech united the entire Bengali nation. It inspired not only the people of the country but all the Bengalis spread around the world. A latent desire for freedom was born in their minds. The results were far-reaching."

Professor A.K.M. Shahnewaz referenced the broadcast of Bangabandhu's speech on Bangladesh Radio, known as 'Bajrakantha', which encouraged the freedom fighters and united the entire nation during the Liberation War.

Professor Atiqul Islam, session chair praised Bangabandhu's speech as one of the finest in the world, highlighting, "To grasp the depth of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's speech, one must appreciate its contextual significance. He masterfully disseminated the message of independence to every Bengali's heart."

Professor Abdur Rob Khan, Treasurer and Pro Vice-Chancellor (Acting) of NSU, concluded the event with heartfelt gratitude, acknowledging the profound impact of the occasion.