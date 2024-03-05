President reappoints Professor Atiqul Islam as vice-chancellor of North South University

Mohammed Shahabuddin, Hon'ble President of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, has reappointed Professor Atiqul Islam as the Vice-Chancellor of North South University. The official notification was issued on March 03, 2024, by the Department of Secondary and Higher Education, Ministry of Education. Professor Atiqul Islam will continue to serve as Vice-Chancellor until 22 February 2028. Professor Islam previously assumed the role of Vice-Chancellor in 2016 and was re-appointed in February 2020.

Professor Atiqul Islam extended his thanks to the Honorable President, Prime Minister, Minister of Education, Bangladesh University Grants Commission, and the Board of Trustees of North South University.

While thanking the Hon'ble President, Prof. Atiqul Islam remarked, "I am deeply humbled by the trust bestowed upon me by the His Excellency President".

He further acknowledged the enduring support and guidance of the Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He said, "I am sincerely grateful to the Honorable Prime Minister. Her unwavering support for North South University always inspired us to work to achieve excellence for this institution. Our faculty members, students, and NSU family are grateful to the honourable Prime Minister for her compassionate guidance". Professor Islam further said, "Personally, I am thankful to our PM for trusting me with the leadership of NSU".

Professor Islam also thanked Hon'ble Education Minister Mahibul Hasan Chowdhury Naufel and expressed gratitude to the Bangladesh University Grants Commission (UGC) and the NSU Board of Trustees. In his message to the faculty, students, and administrative staff, Professor Atiqul Islam thanked them for their past support and urged them to continue their assistance in the future.

In his message, Mr Javed Muneer Ahmad, Chairman, NSU Board of Trustees, congratulated Professor Islam for his reappointment.

Under the leadership of Professor Islam, NSU achieved consistent academic excellence. As a result, in the latest World University Ranking 2023 by Times Higher Education, NSU ranks between 601-800, the highest among all universities in Bangladesh. Additionally, NSU leads among private universities in Bangladesh in the QS World University Ranking.

Professor Atiqul Islam is a highly esteemed academic with a distinguished career spanning over three decades across the Asia-Pacific region. Prior to his tenure at North South University, he served in various leadership positions, including Executive Dean and Vice-Chancellor (Engagement) of the Faculty of Business and Law at Edith Cowan University in Australia. With roots as a lecturer at Dhaka University, Professor Islam's journey includes notable roles at institutions such as the University of Sydney, Curtin University, Canterbury University, and the National University of Singapore. Throughout his career, he held significant administrative roles, including Head of the School of Commerce at the University of South Australia and Dean of the Faculty of Business and Government at the University of Canberra. Professor Islam's contributions extend beyond administrative roles; he has authored and co-authored numerous scholarly articles, served as an editor for a prestigious business journal, reviewed research funding proposals and journals, supervised postgraduate theses, and presented at international research conferences. His dedication to academia and wealth of expertise makes him a respected figure in the academic community.